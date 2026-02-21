Game Of Thrones And Breaking Bad Fans Are Engaged In The Stupidest War Imaginable

Conventional wisdom says you learn something new every day. Today, I learned that there's been a wild feud between "Breaking Bad" and "Game of Thrones" fans where they semi-obsessively "review-bomb" episodes of the "enemy" show.

I'm not sure who has this sort of time on their hands, or why someone would choose to spend their precious time on earth review-bombing individual episodes of various television shows. (Review-bombing, for people who regularly leave their homes and touch grass, means that you sink a project's overall rating on IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes' audience rating to prove some sort of stupid point.) Apparently, there's been a turf war between fans of "Breaking Bad" and the wider "Game of Thrones" universe for a while ... and now, according to the X account @westerosies, the rating for the fifth-ever episode of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is dropping as a result.

"The fifth episode of 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' fell from 9.8 to 9.7, reportedly after a wave of 1-star reviews from 'Breaking Bad' fans," the account wrote. "In response, members of the 'Game of Thrones' fandom reportedly targeted 'Ozymandias.' Its near 13-year 10.0 rating has now dropped to 9.9."

So, why is anyone doing this? Great question. As usual, Reddit has some answers. Over in the r/BreakingBad subreddit, one user wondered why "Ozymandias," the show's celebrated penultimate episode, was seeing its ratings drop. Another cleared it up somewhat: "It's because some of 'Breaking Bad' fans were review bombing other shows that almost had the same perfect score ('A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms') recently," u/Vivid_Army5800 wrote. "So I guess they got p*ssed and started review bombing Ozymandias. Not encouraging this behavior from both sides but that's what happened."