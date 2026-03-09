A Key Star Trek Exec Fought To Cast One Actor In Enterprise

Looking back, "Star Trek: Enterprise" was perhaps too ambitious for its own good. It came at the tail end of a very, very successful run of media that the "Star Trek" franchise enjoyed throughout the 1990s, a run that included "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "Star Trek: Voyager," and three "Star Trek" feature films. The shows and movies also came with an explosion of merch, conventions, home video sales, etc.

By the end of the 1990s, though, the franchise seemed played out. Interest was waning, and "Enterprise," at least at the time, felt like a last-ditch effort to keep "Star Trek" going. The show wasn't nearly as popular as its forebears, and had the misfortune of debuting only two weeks after 9/11. The optimism and peace of "Star Trek" didn't play well during the George W. Bush administration.

The new series was, unlike any of the previous "Star Trek" shows, a prequel. It took place a century before the events of the 1966 show, and featured a new, steelier aesthetic. It was also unusual in that the series debuted with a well-established sci-fi star at its center: Scott Bakula, known for his star turn on "Quantum Leap," played Captain Jonathan Archer.

Weirdly, the biggest casting drama on "Enterprise" wasn't surrounding Bakula, but his co-star Connor Trinneer, who played Charles "Trip" Tucker III, the Enterprise's chief engineer. According to an oral history printed by Den of Geek, executive producer Rick Berman had to fight for Trinneer's casting. It was the only time Berman had to do so. Someone, it seems, objected to Trinneer for some reason.