The Spacesuits In Star Trek: Enterprise Put A Brutal Strain On The Series' Stars

The uniforms on the original "Star Trek" might be some of the most casual, comfy military kits ever seen. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) essentially wore a lightweight, tight-fitting long-sleeve t-shirt, a pair of black slacks, and some versatile patent leather shoes. Apart from his department color — the gold hue indicated his status as a command officer — and the rank stripes around his wrists, the uniform didn't seem to have any additional practical functions. It didn't have pockets, so communicators and tricorders needed to be carried as accessories.

One might assume that "Star Trek" uniforms were made from an ultra-advanced, super-breathable material that allowed its wearer to have a more evenly regulated body temperature, but that is mere headcanon; such details were never revealed on the show. It also wouldn't be true for the Enterprise's female crew members who were typically seen in minidress uniforms and black leggings.

Trek uniforms only got more uncomfortable-looking from there. The movies saw Kirk and Co. in red uniforms as thick as Christmas sweaters, and "Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," and "Voyager" all featured ill-fitting jumpsuits that constantly needed readjusting. Also, if they were jumpsuits, did one have to strip all the way down to use the bathroom while on duty?

A happy medium was finally reached with the uniforms on "Star Trek: Enterprise," a show set a century prior to "Star Trek." They were still jumpsuits, but they finally looked comfortable, functional, and had many, many pockets. Very NASA.

But there were still a few costume issues. In the invaluable oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams." edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, "Enterprise" actor Dominic Keating pointed out that the show's high-tech space suits were massively heavy.