We Asked 6 Comic Book Experts Which Superhero Movie Costume Is The Absolute Worst

If you've ever heard the aphorism "a true thing poorly expressed becomes a lie," then you'll understand why superhero costumes are so important. You can have the most compelling character who provokes so many questions about the nature of justice and what it means to be a hero, but all of that means nothing if their outfit looks ridiculous. In that sense, superhero costume debates are much more than arcane squabbles over trivialities. People care how these icons of pop culture are represented and for good reason.

Superhero movies have been reliably popular since Richard Donner's "Superman" established the modern blockbuster blueprint back in 1978. They've also come to define the last decade and a half of moviemaking with the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and throughout this time, fans have taken their favorite hero's costume almost as seriously as the movies themselves. From the infamous Bat nipples of the Val Kilmer and George Clooney era to the debacle that was Ryan Reynolds' CGI suit in "Green Lantern," movie superheroes have sparked contentious and heated discussion with their mere appearances.

Clearly then, the question of which movie superhero suit is the absolute worst remains a hotly-contested field. But /Film has done the work. We asked several comic book experts for their opinions on which of the great movie costume catastrophes was the most egregious. Our experts include founder and editor-in-chief of Comic Book Herald Dave Buesing, author of "Understanding Superhero Comic Books" Alex Grand, Matt Rich of Legacy Comics and Cards in Glendale, CA, /Film's resident comic book experts Devin Meenan and Rafael Motamayer, and veteran comic book journalist Stephen Gerding. Which costume did this team of heroes pick as the very worst? Well, there is a winner (or loser, if you like) but it was close.