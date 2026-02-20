Marvel Unintentionally Helped Make Redux Redux A Better Sci-Fi Movie, According To The Directors

"Redux Redux," the latest feature film from "Block Island Sound" directors Kevin and Matthew McManus, is a must-watch lo-fi sci-fi flick for those desperate for a unique spin on a multiverse story. The movie centers on Irene (Michaela McManus), a distraught mother who is traveling through parallel universes trying to find one where her daughter is still alive. If she winds up in one where her daughter remains a victim of a serial killer, she tracks him down and kills him before jumping into a different universe to try again. "Redux Redux" provides the multiverse trend with the horror movie it so desperately needs, and utilizes a high-concept premise to examine how unchecked grief and a quest for vengeance can erode what's left of our humanity.

Revenge films are already a flourishing subgenre, but "Redux Redux" feels wholly unique thanks to its multiverse connection — a connection that seemed like a pie in the sky dream when the McManus Brothers first conceived of the idea over a decade ago, long before the average viewer had an understanding of what a multiverse story actually was.

An explosion of multiversal stories "ended up being a super helpful thing," co-writer/director Matthew McManus tells me. "We [initially] felt like we'd really have to bring the audience to water and educate them about the subgenre." In earlier drafts of the story, Irene was going to provide a voiceover explaining how the multiverse functions, but thanks to Marvel, DC, and Oscar-winners like "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" giving audiences a primer on how the multiverse works, it allowed a film like "Redux Redux" to make the best movie possible by not having to get hung up on exposition.