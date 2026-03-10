Billy Bob Thornton Played One Of His Best TV Roles Ever As If He 'Weren't Human'

Noah Hawley shows are never quite what they're presented as being. Just as "Alien: Earth" (his aesthetically pleasing if narratively wobbly "Alien" TV show) merges the anti-corporation messaging of director Ridley Scott's "Alien" with the existential musings on AI from Scott's other classic sci-fi movie, "Blade Runner," Hawley's "Fargo" isn't strictly a small screen adaptation of the Coen Brothers' Oscar-winning 1996 crime dramedy of the same name. In point of fact, the show draws thematically from multiple Coen works, with its fourth season (which focuses on a crime family war in 1950s Missouri), in particular, mining as much from the pair's 1990 Prohibition era gangster flick "Miller's Crossing" as anything else.

Billy Bob Thornton's insidious hitman Lorne Malvo from "Fargo" season 1 similarly has more in common with Javier Bardem's Anton Chigurh in the Coens' "No Country for Old Men" film adaptation than any of the villains from the movie version of "Fargo" ... and not just in terms of the pair's unbecoming hairdos, either. Malvo, like Chigurh, is an enigmatic, devilish figure who seems to have an almost preternatural ability to encourage folks to become their worst selves with just a few words, as we see when he crosses paths with Martin Freeman's browbeaten Minnesotan insurance salesman, Lester Nygaard. It's not easy to create a riddle of an antagonist like that, either, as the Coens discovered when they set about preserving the mysterious nature of Bardem's chilling "No Country for Old Men" killer.

Thornton, for his part, had his own way to approach Malvo, and it worked like gangbusters. "I played that character as if I weren't human, because there's all this mention of him being part of the animal character and like a wolf and all that kind of stuff," he told PeopleTV in 2019.