Sylvester Stallone's Star-Studded Action Franchise Was Inspired By A Terrible Concert

Sylvester Stallone's 2010 film "The Expendables" (which he originally wanted to be a comedy) was more about its gimmick than its premise, plot, or characters. The story followed a group of super-capable mercenaries frequently employed to enact military-style raids on the nests of international baddies. The mercs, nicknamed the Expendables, were all ultra-masculine, hard-spittin', over-muscled tough guys who seemingly shared the same "boys will be boys" life philosophy, and valued bullets and beer. The plot involved ... I don't know, pirates or something? Something about war profiteering? The plot is the least memorable part of "The Expendables."

The part everyone remembers, of course, is its stunt casting. Stallone assembled a panoply of recognizable male action stars, most of them in their 50s or 60s, all under one roof for his action-packed trifle. Stallone starred alongside Jason Statham, and shared a scene with Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film also starred Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Mickey Rourke, Terry Crews, and wrestler Steve Austin. The movie had more testosterone than a Super Bowl stadium. It didn't much matter what this massive, manly cast was assembled to do, so long as it involved guns and 'splosions. The gimmick was successful; "The Expendables" made almost $275 million on its $82 million budget.

Stallone recently conducted a video career retrospective with GQ Magazine, and the actor/director noted that he was inspired to make "The Expendables" after going to the Hollywood Bowl to see a bunch of bands that were founded in the 1960s and 1970s. During that "oldies" show, he saw that the musicians seemed either dead, or so old they kind of sucked. Stallone realized that if old past-their-prime musicians can still put on a show — and, importantly, still draw a crowd — then old past-their-prime action stars deserved a similar shot.