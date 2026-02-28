Captain America's Civilian Job Was Perfect - And The Last Career You'd Expect

You wouldn't know it from Chris Evans' Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for most of Marvel Comics' history, Cap had a secret identity. In the original "Captain America Comics" #1 (by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon), Bucky became Cap's sidekick after he walked into Steve's tent and saw him changing into the Captain America costume. Steve recruited Bucky to fight by his side because they "must share [his] secret." (Stan Lee later thought it was foolish for Cap to make that call, so to explore consequences, he killed Bucky off when Cap returned in 1964's "Avengers" #4.)

Later comics and the MCU removing Cap's secret identity is an understandable change; it's laughable to think that Steve could keep his identity secret from his men while fighting on the frontlines of World War 2. Plus, how do you explain both Steve Rogers and Captain America returning, unless the public knows they're the same person? But Cap having a secret identity did lead to an amusing story arc when Steve Rogers got a job as the artist of the in-universe "Captain America" comics.

Steve is as skilled wielding a pencil as he is with his mighty shield. During "Captain America" comics published through the 1980s, Steve supported his civilian life working as a commercial artist, mostly for advertising agencies. In 1985's "Captain America" #305 (by Mike Carlin and Paul Neary), Steve is shown drawing a toothpaste ad: "Captain Clean Fights The Plaque Pixies."

Then, in issue #309 (by Mark Gruenwald and Neary), he's fired from the "Captain Clean" job after missing a submission deadline. In the following issue #310, Steve rides a subway and wonders where he'll find a new job... until he overhears two kids reading licensed "Captain America" comics.