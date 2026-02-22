Wil Wheaton's Creepy H.P. Lovecraft Adaptation Is A Hidden Horror Gem Streaming On Prime Video

Lovecraft's "The Colour Out of Space" is a simple tale about a meteorite that crashes into a rural area of Massachusetts, and, with alarming alacrity, emits environmentally ruinous toxins that turn the area into an uninhabitable hellscape. The implications are, as always with Lovecraft, global. The apocalypse starts in Massachusetts, and explodes across the planet. We're all screwed.

The fun part of poking around in Lovecraftland and Nigel Kneale's adjacent Quatermass-ville, is watching how these gloomy writers concoct new ways to get us fearing the Biblically promised End of Days. When it invariably goes south, it's going to be an incomprehensible nightmare. No one got off on the multi-tentacled-wreckage of the Earth than Lovecraft, and it's weird how Stuart Gordon's movies didn't revel in that element of his work.

David Keith's "The Curse" doesn't skimp on bubbly, curdling, contaminated flesh, and you do get more Claude "Sheriff Lobo" Akins, as a fiery Bible-quoting farmer, than the law will allow. Wil Wheaton plays teen farm boy Zack Crane, while John "Bo Duke" Schneider turns up halfway through as an EPA investigator, which makes you feel like you're watching a redneck environmental diatribe. If anyone had the first thought as to what kind of movie they were making before they started shooting, they could've pulled off an unique Southern-fried Lovecraft adaptation. "The Curse" is a fun, trashy film on its own modest terms, but everyone cashed their paychecks and moved on to the next one. See for yourself: watch it on Prime Video.