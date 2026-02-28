I've Read Every Manga In The Tokyo Ghoul Series. Here's What The 2014 Anime Adaptation Gets Wrong

It's impossible to escape the allure of Sui Ishida's "Tokyo Ghoul." The overwhelming popularity of this dark fantasy saga compels every manga/anime enthusiast to check it out, given its status as a bona fide genre classic. Ishida's seinen manga series was serialized between 2011 and 2014, while a two-season anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot aired from 2014 onward. With no prior knowledge of Ishida's manga, I watched both seasons of the anime back in 2015 and arrived at the conclusion that it was riddled with flaws. While the first season felt serviceable enough with a promising horror premise and robust creative direction, season 2, titled "Root A," came off as confusing, unconvincing, and terribly paced.

Dissatisfied, I cracked open the first volume of Ishida's manga series and immediately became hooked. After finishing all 14 volumes of "Tokyo Ghoul" and the first five volumes of the then-ongoing (and now finished) "Tokyo Ghoul: re," I came to the following conclusion: Ishida's dark, uncompromising world boasts an edge and complexity that the anime severely lacks, to the point that this lack of depth feels insulting. Ishida's love for thematic symbolism, which bursts out of almost every panel, gets a surface-level interpretation in the adaptation, which barely takes risks on a narrative scale.

Also, Ishida's gorgeous art style (which leverages monochrome to play with light and shadow, and create sustained atmospheric dread) is translated into a vibrant, but bland aesthetic that detracts heavily from the manga's moody tone.

Stylistic distinctions aside, Pierrot established a sound foundation with season 1, building an intriguing world with tense sociopolitical overtones. Our protagonist, Kaneki Ken, is also fleshed out adequately at first, inspiring radical empathy (and later, awe). But alas, "Root A" destabilizes this foundation and steers the series towards egregious storytelling impulses.