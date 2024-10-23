A Disturbing Anime Horror Series Is A Streaming Hit On Max

As celebrated as Junji Ito's horror manga are, they've had a rather mixed track record when it comes to being adapted to other mediums. Even the scariest Ito adaptations (which we've ranked in the past) can't fully translate the visuals, the dread, and the pure storytelling of the creative's work. Then along came "Uzumaki: Spiral Into Horror," the latest adaptation of the "Uzumaki" manga, as produced by Production IG and Adult Swim. After years of delays, the "Uzumaki" anime is finally here, and it is making some big waves on Max's streaming charts. According to FlixPatrol, the four-episode anime is currently at the #10 spot on the U.S. Top 10 TV Shows chart and #2 worldwide this week.

"Uzumaki: Spiral Into Horror" follows Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who lives in a seaside town called Kurouzu-cho. The mysterious yet sleepy settlement changes drastically when spiral patterns start to appear in innocuous places, quickly turning into an all-encompassing obsession for its citizens. Soon, however, Kirie and her boyfriend come to realize the town is literally cursed, with the spirals turning from a source of fascination into a body horror nightmare warping the minds, bodies, and souls of the townsfolk.

The show's first episode is a true masterclass in horror and animation, and one of the best works of horror of the year regardless of the medium. A big part of this is the animation, with Studio Fugaku keeping the black-and-white look of the original manga and using the linework to make the visuals truly terrifying. The series also features some astonishing use of motion capture, which makes the character acting and body movements mesmerizing, all the while feeling as real yet unnatural as the spirals in the story. It's easy to see why audiences across the country are entranced with this anime ... which, unfortunately, brings us to the downside of this story.