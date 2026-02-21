I've Been Watching Awful Comedies For Over 31 Years. Only One Made Me Walk Out Of The Theater

Watching insufferable movies is one of my favorite pastimes, a result of consuming Hulk Hogan's bizarre Hollywood career as an impressionable child. If a film has the reputation of being unwatchable, I will purposely seek it out because I'm apparently a glutton for punishment. However, the downside of partaking in movie masochism is that, sometimes, it hurts. Watching "Keith Lemon: The Movie," "Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead," "Mrs. Brown's Boys D'Movie," and "Entourage" in theaters are among the lowest points of my life — eclipsed only by the deaths of family members and pets. But I made it to the end of all of them, which is more than what could be said about "War on Everyone."

If you aren't familiar with this flick (and more power to you), "War on Everyone" is a buddy cop caper starring Michael Pena and Alexander Skarsgård — two brilliant actors — as a pair of corrupt detectives in New Mexico. Their mission? To take down a criminal who is almost as bad as they are. It's an adequate premise for a dirty cop movie, right?

"War on Everyone" was helmed by John Michael McDonagh, the director of dark comedy delights like "The Guard" and the mysteriously philosophical "Calvary." For context, "The Guard" is one of my comfort films, and I put "Calvary" in the camp of movies that deserved to win an Academy Award, but didn't. In short, I was the audience for "War on Everyone" back in 2016. So, why did I decide to bail halfway through?