Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights Has Been Accused Of Going Too Far – It Should've Gone Further

This article contains spoilers for "Wuthering Heights."

Emerald Fennell's successful take on Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights" is a loose adaptation at best. Most high school students may be familiar with Brontë's 1847 novel, as it is still commonly assigned on literary syllabi. Its characters are certainly well-worn in cinema, as there have been several dozen film and TV adaptations over the decades. Fennell doesn't so much re-adapt "Wuthering Heights" as she does turn it into the lascivious, sex-soaked romance that it feels like to outsiders. There is a lot of sexual tension between the book's protagonists, Cathy and Heathcliff, and Fennell spun out that tension into an openly erotic drama about two would-be lovers whose lust for each other cannot be abated.

Cathy (Margot Robbie) is re-envisioned as something of a harridan, a woman who knowingly rejects Heathcliff, seemingly out of spite. Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi), meanwhile, is possessed of a sexual, animal energy that he doesn't bother hiding. He can lift Cathy off the ground with one hand entwined around the threads of her bodice. Fennell films a scene wherein Heathcliff interrupts Cathy in the midst of an act of onanism, and ... well, I cannot describe what he does next on a safe-for-work website.

Later in the film, Fennell breaks with Brontë's narrative altogether and allows Cathy and Heathcliff to consummate their relationship. Repeatedly. In every room of the house. "Wuthering Heights," then, becomes a story not so much about stymied romance as the dangers of lust.

There is a scene late in the film where Fennell even teeters on the edge of taking "Wuthering Heights" away from Brontë altogether ... and I wish she had. If you're going to skew away from the source material to make it trashy, go all the way with it.