The Godfather Part III: Why Robert Duvall's Tom Hagen Didn't Return

Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather Part III" has suffered a mixed, if not tortured, reception. While contemporary reviews of the movie were generally approving, the general response from fans of the first two "Godfather" films was scathing. Soon enough, the film gained a reputation akin to "Return of the Jedi" or "Spider-Man 3," being thought of for many years as a huge disappointment of a trilogy capper. Like those aforementioned films, however, the movie underwent reappraisal a few decades after its release, and now its reputation has risen to become generally mixed again.

Helping things along was Coppola himself, recutting and re-releasing the film in a new version in 2020, retitled "The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone." Time heals most wounds, after all, and now "The Godfather Part III" is typically regarded as a film that, while not rising to the superlative heights of the first two movies, has its own charms.

Yet some common criticisms of the film persist. One involves the performance of Coppola's daughter, future director Sofia Coppola, as Mary Corleone. Another concerns the movie's complex plot, which has more to do with high-level corporate skullduggery than mobster politics. One typical knock against the movie is not about anything in it, but instead someone who is sorely missing: Robert Duvall, in the role of Corleone consigliere Tom Hagen. Duvall, who passed away at age 95, is nowhere to be found in the film.

This hurts it immensely, given what a key presence he was in "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II." What makes his absence even worse is the knowledge that he was originally supposed to play a big part in the movie, but chose to bow out due to a dispute over his salary.