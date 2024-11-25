The Real Reason Al Pacino Agreed To Make The Godfather 3

No one likes to admit it, but for most fans of "The Godfather," the final chapter of Michael Corleone's reign is more of an obligatory watch. "The Godfather Part III" is much further down the rankings of Francis Ford Coppola's features than the two masterful efforts that preceded it, perhaps because the star of the crime saga and his director had bigger concerns than delivering the same level of quality.

In Al Pacino's memoir, "Sonny Boy," the star that carried the beloved trilogy revealed his thought process about taking his seat at the head of the Corleone family table and that it was, in fact, a much easier option to take than he had in the previous film. As reported by People, Pacino wrote that with "The Godfather Part II," "I struggled with the decision and second-­guessed myself constantly. Not so for 'Part III.'" After 16 years away from the world of "The Godfather," Pacino didn't hesitate. "The choice could not have been easier. I was broke. Francis was broke. We both needed the bread."

Unfortunately, the final product paled in comparison to what came before. Is it still a great film? Compared to some mob movies, it's definitely better than most, but it still sits as an orange that isn't as ripe as the others. Thankfully, Coppola's revisit to "Part III" in "The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone" brought some order and improvements to Michael's last days in a life of lawlessness.