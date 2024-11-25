The Real Reason Al Pacino Agreed To Make The Godfather 3
No one likes to admit it, but for most fans of "The Godfather," the final chapter of Michael Corleone's reign is more of an obligatory watch. "The Godfather Part III" is much further down the rankings of Francis Ford Coppola's features than the two masterful efforts that preceded it, perhaps because the star of the crime saga and his director had bigger concerns than delivering the same level of quality.
In Al Pacino's memoir, "Sonny Boy," the star that carried the beloved trilogy revealed his thought process about taking his seat at the head of the Corleone family table and that it was, in fact, a much easier option to take than he had in the previous film. As reported by People, Pacino wrote that with "The Godfather Part II," "I struggled with the decision and second-guessed myself constantly. Not so for 'Part III.'" After 16 years away from the world of "The Godfather," Pacino didn't hesitate. "The choice could not have been easier. I was broke. Francis was broke. We both needed the bread."
Unfortunately, the final product paled in comparison to what came before. Is it still a great film? Compared to some mob movies, it's definitely better than most, but it still sits as an orange that isn't as ripe as the others. Thankfully, Coppola's revisit to "Part III" in "The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone" brought some order and improvements to Michael's last days in a life of lawlessness.
The Godfather Coda restored some dignity to the Corleone name
Looking back on the initial reception of "The Godfather Part III" for its 30th anniversary in 2020, Francis Ford Coppola told The New York Times that the biggest struggle he had with its criticisms were towards his own daughter and now-director, Sofia Coppola. In "Part III" she played Michael's daughter Mary, who was literally caught in the crossfire during its closing moments. Critics hammered the film, dropping all of their disappointment on the shoulders of its newest star. "And they came after this 18-year-old girl, who had only done it for me," Coppola recalled. "The daughter took the bullet for Michael Corleone — my daughter took the bullet for me."
"The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone" was Coppola's attempt at redistributing the weight and providing a slightly different version of the initial "Part III." The most notable alterations are in the beginning and the end, which do away with Michael shuffling off this mortal coil and instead living out his remaining days alone. "In fact, for his sins, he has a death worse than death," the director explained. "He may have lived many, many years past this terrible conclusion. But he never forgot what he paid for it."
And a Sicilian never forgets.