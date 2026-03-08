Lucy Liu's Kill Bill Wardrobe Has A Secret Pulp Fiction Homage

Quentin Tarantino's revenge action-thriller "Kill Bill" is back in the public eye, thanks to the digital release of "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair," the 2006 director's cut that combines the two movies into one. While Beatrix "The Bride" Kiddo (Uma Thurman) is the undisputed star of "Kill Bill," the movie has many more of Tarantino's most powerful women, including Yakuza boss O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu).

In keeping with her Japanese heritage, O-Ren wears kimonos. While having dinner with her underbosses (and slicing one of their heads off after he insults her), she wears a black kimono with a white inner garment. When she faces the Bride at the House of Blue Leaves, her outfit has flipped: a white kimono on a black garment. These outfits were both Lucy Liu's ideas.

In an interview with Vogue, Liu discussed her input in bringing O-Ren to life. While she was only complimentary of Tarantino's talent and his "beautiful" script, Liu envisioned O-Ren differently while reading that script.

"This kimono originally almost wasn't a kimono. Originally, Quentin wanted me to wear something very different, and he wanted me to wear this kind of communist gray [oufit]. [...] I saw something very different, and I just saw there was an elegance about [O-Ren] and a femininity that I wanted to retain."

Liu suggested that O-Ren wear kimonos, an outfit associated with elegant femininity in Japan. The color schemes of O-Ren's kimonos, Liu said, were her pulling on Tarantino's previous film "Pulp Fiction," where hitmen Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta) wear black suits and ties and white shirts when on the job.

(If you want an idea of the costume Tarantino had in mind, note O-Ren's right hand Sofie (Julie Dreyfus), who always wears a one-piece collared dress.)