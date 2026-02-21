Batman's Toughest Sidekick Has Barely Appeared On Screen — And The DCU Should Change That

There have been more live-action versions of Batman than the average person could list off the cuff, but his extended bat-family has seen considerably less high-profile screen time. However, now that James Gunn's DC Universe has announced "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" and we know that Batman's son Damian Wayne is on his way to joining the franchise, this might finally be subject to change.

Because of this, there's also a possibility that we may, at long last, be on the verge of getting a decent big screen adaptation of Cassandra Cain, Batman's most hardcore sidekick by a significant margin. Originally known as Orphan, Cain is one of the many Batgirls running around in DC's comics books. And on top of being immediately recognizable thanks to her cool, black uniform and full-face mask, she might just be the best fighter in the entire DC Comics universe. The daughter of legendary martial artist Lady Shiva, Cain is a martial arts prodigy and a trained killer who's been taught to remain silent and interpret her opponent's movements. Her skill is such that Batman himself is happy to admit that Cain would beat him in a serious scuffle.

To date, Cain has only appeared in a single live-action DC project. In the entertaining but underseen 2020 film "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)," Cass Cain (Ella Jay Basco) is a talented, bratty young thief who's decidedly not much of a fighter. And while Basco's Cain is by no means a bad character, she's pretty far removed from her comic book counterpart. As such, it's high time that the DCU gives Batman's toughest sidekick her much-deserved moment in the spotlight.