Wonder Man And A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Prove An Important Franchise Lesson

Warning: This article contains spoilers for both "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and "Wonder Man" season 1.

Remember when TV shows were allowed to be TV shows? At the risk of unleashing countless "Sure grandpa, time for bed" memes, there was indeed a time when even franchises on the small screen opted not to subject their audiences to hours and hours of unnecessary, extracurricular homework. The CW superhero series "Smallville" didn't rely on movies or comics to be understood; it merely existed in its own self-contained little corner, requiring nothing more from us than pop culture's general knowledge of Superman. The beloved "Batman: The Animated Series" took a similar approach, using its source material as a guideline to tell what oftentimes became the definitive versions of the show's DC Comics characters. Continuity hasn't always been king, in other words, no matter how far we've swung in that direction lately.

What "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and Marvel's recently-released "Wonder Man" propose, however, is that those days shouldn't be a distant gleam in our rearview mirrors. Sure, both shows have obvious ties to ongoing universes and neither can quite escape the shadow of the projects before them. "Wonder Man" uses Sir Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery to complete a heroic arc that began in another Marvel Cinematic Universe title entirely, after all, while "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" goes out of its way to draw music connections to "Game of Thrones." But, even with that, these two spiritual siblings are a timely reminder of how good we used to have it.

If there's a lesson to be learned here, it's that blockbuster TV need not be an exercise in excess. Sometimes, simply telling a good story is enough to make it worthwhile. These two shows have proven exactly why.