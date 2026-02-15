Full House's John Stamos Played A Surprising Villain In A Hit DC Comics TV Show

It seems like every working actor in Hollywood has played at least two superhero characters. Some, like Mark Strong, have played up to four characters in DC Comics adaptations alone. From the many times the DC continuity has been rebooted, to animation providing the chance to embody different roles, it's not that hard to find an actor breathing life into more than one DC character.

This makes it more interesting when an actor only has a single superhero credit to their name. That is the case of beloved sitcom actor and "Full House" star, John Stamos. Though Stamos has played both Tony and Howard Stark in several animated Marvel projects, he has only ever played one singular DC character — and he couldn't be more different from Stamos or the Starks.

Stamos' one DC project is in animation, specifically the excellent and underseen "Harley Quinn" animated TV show. In it, Stamos has voiced Etrigan the Demon, a devil bound to a mortal man named Jason Blood who runs a magical sex shop in Gotham City (at this time referred to as New New Gotham).

What makes the casting of John Stamos quite surprising is that, well, Etrigan is far from the kind of handsome character Stamos has played for decades. He is a literal demon, after all. And yet, in his one-episode appearance, Stamos proves himself to be adept at voice acting and not just a piece of stunt casting. Stamos disappears into the role and gives Etrigan a dark, guttural voice that's unlike any other role he's done, but one that fits the demon.

Unfortunately, Stamos only got to voice Etrigan the Demon once before the character was recast for the spin-off series "Kite Man: Hell Yeah!" There, Etrigan was voiced by James Adomian.