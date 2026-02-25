A Marvel Character Has Already Been Played By Three Different Actors In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting close to 20 years old at this point. It's frankly amazing we have actors like Chris Hemsworth still playing Thor after 15 years in the role. More than that, the MCU has cast multiple actors in more than one role at this point. In other cases, though, actors have had to be replaced along the way. Don Cheadle infamously took over as Rhodey from Terrence Howard. It's a function of the nature of the beast.

However, there is one character who's been played by not one but three different actors in the MCU thus far. The character in question is Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man. The latter's been played by Paul Rudd ever since 2015's "Ant-Man," and even though Edgar Wright's "Ant-Man" remains Marvel's greatest missed opportunity, Rudd's casting is hard to argue against.

But the role of his daughter has been forced to shift a few times. Abby Ryder Fortson played the part in both "Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" when she was a bit younger. "Ant-Man and the Wasp" was a funny and fun palette cleanser after "Avengers: Infinity War," but, rather crucially, it also helped tee up "Avengers: Endgame," which featured a five-year time jump.

For that reason, Marvel Studios and Disney had to recast Fortson. While five years passed in universe, only about a year passed in real world time. As such, Emma Fuhrmann was brought in to play Cassie, who had an emotional reunion with her father after he returned from the Quantum Realm upon being trapped there for several years (with everyone having simply assumed he'd been dusted by Thanos' snap). Fuhrmann, unfortunately, didn't get the chance to reprise the role, with Kathryn Newton taking over from there.