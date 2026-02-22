Pedro Pascal Had A Small Role In This Bizarre Spider-Man Riff With A Horror Twist

Starring in a low-budget horror movie has almost become a rite of passage for aspiring actors. While he didn't exactly join the ranks of stars who got their start in low-budget horror because he previously had one-off roles on shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Touched by an Angel," the now-beloved actor Pedro Pascal's first movie role was in the bizarre Cinemax horror movie "Earth vs. the Spider."

In "Earth vs. the Spider," shy comic book fan Quentin (Devon Gummersall) injects himself with a serum derived from spiders, hoping to be like his favorite character, The Arachnid Avenger. Instead of getting powers like The Arachnid Avenger (a clear riff on Spider-Man), Quentin gets horrific powers and mutates, eventually turning into a human-spider hybrid that looks more like Jeff Goldblum at the end of "The Fly" than anything that could ever have "Your Friendly Neighborhood" in its title. Early in his transformation, he tries to do a bit of crime-fighting and takes on a goth guy in a convenience store. That goth guy is played by Pascal, and he doesn't last long before Quentin uses his newfound spider-strength to throw the guy through a table, seemingly killing him. Pascal fans only get to see him for a moment, but it's a pretty fun moment at least.