American Pie Star Jason Biggs Regrets Turning Down The Lead In A Major Sitcom

Jason Biggs will forever be associated with his role as Jim from the "American Pie" movies. One could do a lot worse as an actor. You could not be remembered at all, or worse, remembered for something terrible. But "American Pie" launched an unlikely $1 billion franchise with Biggs at the center of it. Had things gone another way, the actor could have been at the center of another massive hit, this time in the world of television.

On "The Covino & Rich Show" in 2021, Biggs addressed reports that he'd turned down the lead role on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." The role of Ted Mosby eventually went to Josh Radnor. Biggs confirmed that yes, this was true. As he said:

"I was offered the role. Yes. I was offered the role and it's probably my biggest regret, you know, on passing. I think I was in a phase of, at the time — it sounds so obnoxious to say right now — but at the time it was like, 'Okay, do I want to do TV?' I don't know that I was quite ready to go that route."

In the early 2000s, Biggs was making movies like the deranged slapstick comedy "Saving Silverman" with Jack Black and "Jersey Girl," among others. The show premiered in 2005. It was a different time. As Biggs further explained: