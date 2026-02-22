American Pie Star Jason Biggs Regrets Turning Down The Lead In A Major Sitcom
Jason Biggs will forever be associated with his role as Jim from the "American Pie" movies. One could do a lot worse as an actor. You could not be remembered at all, or worse, remembered for something terrible. But "American Pie" launched an unlikely $1 billion franchise with Biggs at the center of it. Had things gone another way, the actor could have been at the center of another massive hit, this time in the world of television.
On "The Covino & Rich Show" in 2021, Biggs addressed reports that he'd turned down the lead role on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." The role of Ted Mosby eventually went to Josh Radnor. Biggs confirmed that yes, this was true. As he said:
"I was offered the role. Yes. I was offered the role and it's probably my biggest regret, you know, on passing. I think I was in a phase of, at the time — it sounds so obnoxious to say right now — but at the time it was like, 'Okay, do I want to do TV?' I don't know that I was quite ready to go that route."
In the early 2000s, Biggs was making movies like the deranged slapstick comedy "Saving Silverman" with Jack Black and "Jersey Girl," among others. The show premiered in 2005. It was a different time. As Biggs further explained:
"I was still making movies. Do a couple of months on a gig and then move off, and then committing to a TV show at the time, and duh, duh, duh, duh. I just thought, I don't think it's for me. It was a really cool, fun script. It was definitely original, funny, and the whole thing. I was right for it. But yeah, I passed on it."
Jason Biggs could have been the face of How I Met Your Mother
Despite the fact that star Neil Patrick Harris hated the title "How I Met Your Mother," it became a massive hit that ran for nine seasons and over 200 episodes. It also would have reunited him with his "American Pie" co-star Alyson Hannigan, who played Lily Aldrin on the show. In that way, it would have made a lot of sense. Instead, Josh Radnor gets that sweet, sweet syndication money.
It's terribly ironic that Jason Biggs soon decided he actually wanted to do TV, as the medium was absolutely approaching a new golden age in no small part thanks to streaming. He went on to star in "Orange is the New Black," one of the best Netflix original shows of all time. He was also part of 2011's "Mad Love" and 2020's "Outmatched." Biggs further elaborated on what happened in the aftermath of his passing on what would have been a career-changing role.
"Two things happened very soon thereafter. One, that show blew up. We all know what happened with that show. And two, I was like, 'I want to do TV.' So, not soon after that, I'm like, 'Okay, you know what, I do want to do it, let's find some shows.' Then I spent like four years trying to get a show made. It's not that easy."
"Big picture, I have no regrets. Right? I'm very lucky, very fortunate. I'm still here. That's number one," Biggs concluded. "But yeah, if I had to pick out something I wish I had done differently, I would've taken that gig for sure. Absolutely."
