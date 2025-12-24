This Deranged 2000s Slapstick Comedy Is Perfect For Jack Black Fans

One of the most stressful things about revisiting a movie you used to watch a whole bunch in your youth is the prospect of it aging like milk in the sun. Comedy, in particular, is perhaps the most susceptible genre to turning rancid long after its expiration date. In that respect, "Saving Silverman" is a product of its time, with a wildly deranged comedy plot centered around a kidnapping, but God help me, it still makes me laugh. Let the record show that I'm not here to hail "Happy Gilmore" director Dennis Dugan as some kind of secretly brilliant filmmaker. But I do, however, think the dark humor prevalent throughout this critically panned early 2000s comedy wrung a lot more laughs out of me than I anticipated. Not to mention the film also has Jack Black with a sage piece of advice in "if you get the nachos stuck together, that's one nacho."

"Saving Silverman" centers around three best friends who have known each other since they were kids. Darren Silverman (Jason Biggs), Wayne Leferssier (Steve Zahn), and J.D. McNugent (Jack Black) are not only still close buds years later, but they've also formed a Neil Diamond cover band together. Nothing in the world could ever separate them, that is, until Darren starts a relationship with the incredibly beautiful Judith Snodgrass-Fessbeggler (Amanda Peet), who's all but taken complete control of his life. With the surprise arrival of Darren's high school crush, Sandy Perkus (Amanda Detmer), coming back to town, big-brained geniuses Wayne and J.D. propose kidnapping Judith to push Darren towards his true love.

If there was ever an early 2000s comedy in which all of its main characters should rightfully be in jail by the end, it's "Saving Silverman."