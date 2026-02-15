The Best Wuthering Heights Adaptation You've Never Seen Is A Music Video

Challenging Victorian morality with an extreme depiction of love, obsession, and brutality, Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights" is one of the most influential novels ever written. But while Emerald Fennell's 2026 "Wuthering Heights" film adaptation is righteously doomed to be polarizing, there's an argument to be made that Brontë wrote a text so thematically rich that adapting it to the big screen is an impossibility. Fennell has stated in multiple interviews that her take on the story was inspired by the way the book made her feel when she read it for the first time at 14, but if I wanted a teen girl's interpretation of the tale, I'd just listen to the ethereally strange Kate Bush's "Wuthering Heights" (the debut single she released seven years before her "Running Up That Hill," the song made anthemic by "Stranger Things").

"Wuthering Heights" has already been adapted in countless forms, including films, television series, made-for-TV movies, radio plays, stage productions, operas, graphic novels, and musicals. Naturally, these adaptations have varied greatly in quality and accuracy, but dollars to donuts, the adaptation to truly match Brontë's freak is the music video for "It's All Coming Back To Me Now." No, not the Celine Dion rendition — the original directed by the maestro of sex and death, Ken Russell.

"It's All Coming Back To Me Now" was written by Jim Steinman, the legendary songwriter responsible for massive hits like Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart," Air Supply's "Making Love Out of Nothing at All," and Meat Loaf's "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)." Inspired by "Wuthering Heights," it was part of a concept album for the girl group Pandora's Box and was Steinman's attempt to write "the most passionate, romantic song I could ever write." Boy, did he ever.