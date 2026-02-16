An Uneasy Prophecy Comes True In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 5
This post contains spoilers for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and its source material.
Prophecies are the lifeblood of the "Game of Thrones" franchise. Due to their double-edged nature, these omens can end up manifesting major events rather than simply predicting them, creating a paradox between fate and free well. Some prophecies remain unclear to this day, such as the identity of The Prince That Was Promised in the "Game of Thrones" book series. Then there are Dragon Dreams, visions that allow Targaryens to see the future and, in some cases, usher in their own downfall. A variation of this plays out in "House of the Dragon," where Alicent Hightower's (Olivia Cooke) misinterpretation of Aegon the Conqueror's prophetic dream triggers a war of succession that dooms the Targaryens yet again.
In "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" episode 4, Dunk (Peter Claffey) has a conversation with Daeron Targaryen (Henry Ashton), son of Maekar I (Sam Spruell), and Egg's (Dexter Sol Ansell) brother. At first, Daeron comes off as an irresponsible drunk, but this exchange cements the fact that he's plagued by Dragon Dreams. While an anxious Dunk worries about the upcoming Trial of the Seven, Daeron tells him of a prophecy he's seen about him: a great dragon will fall on Dunk, but the hedge knight will walk away alive. Dunk doesn't pay much heed to this odd statement, but the prophecy fulfills itself in a tragic way during the Trial of the Seven.
Episode 5 is both exhilarating and devastating in its treatment of conflict as spectacle, and Dunk's victory feels pyrrhic after the sudden death of Baelor Breakspear (Bertie Carvel). Daeron's prophecy comes true (figuratively speaking) with Baelor's demise.
The Trial of the Seven ends with the death of a dragon
Dragons aren't present in "The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," as the Targaryen dragons perished during the Dance of the Dragons (129–131 AC). This makes Daeron's statement about a great dragon falling on top of Dunk confusing, as literal dragons don't resurface in Westeros until Daenerys Targaryen hatches three dragon eggs in 299 AC. But the great dragon in this prophecy is a reference to Baelor, who was as honorable and valiant as his father Daeron II, having upheld the traits of a true knight until his last breath.
Given how selfless Baelor was to defend Dunk and go against his own family during the Trial, it's clear that he's the great, honorable dragon that falls on an injured Dunk after suffering a fatal wound to the skull. Baelor seems fine before taking off his helm, but its removal exposes his caved-in skull — caused by his own brother's mace. Dunk is terribly shaken by this death, and believes himself unworthy of survival after such a gruesome ordeal. Baelor's demise looms over the aftermath of the Trial, proving that prophecies — no matter how vague — cannot be outrun.
Daeron is also proof of the fact that you should always listen to those with the gift of prophecy, like Helaena Targaryen, who foresees everything in "House of the Dragon". Though eventually Daeron dies after contracting the pox, his brothers opine that his Dragon Dreams were the true cause of his untimely death. This also causes concern regarding Egg's prophecy, which dictates that he will be king, die in a fire, and that the commonfolk will rejoice in his passing. While that sounds frightening, only time will tell whether such a horrific vision shall come true.