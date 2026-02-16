An Uneasy Prophecy Comes True In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 5

This post contains spoilers for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and its source material.

Prophecies are the lifeblood of the "Game of Thrones" franchise. Due to their double-edged nature, these omens can end up manifesting major events rather than simply predicting them, creating a paradox between fate and free well. Some prophecies remain unclear to this day, such as the identity of The Prince That Was Promised in the "Game of Thrones" book series. Then there are Dragon Dreams, visions that allow Targaryens to see the future and, in some cases, usher in their own downfall. A variation of this plays out in "House of the Dragon," where Alicent Hightower's (Olivia Cooke) misinterpretation of Aegon the Conqueror's prophetic dream triggers a war of succession that dooms the Targaryens yet again.

In "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" episode 4, Dunk (Peter Claffey) has a conversation with Daeron Targaryen (Henry Ashton), son of Maekar I (Sam Spruell), and Egg's (Dexter Sol Ansell) brother. At first, Daeron comes off as an irresponsible drunk, but this exchange cements the fact that he's plagued by Dragon Dreams. While an anxious Dunk worries about the upcoming Trial of the Seven, Daeron tells him of a prophecy he's seen about him: a great dragon will fall on Dunk, but the hedge knight will walk away alive. Dunk doesn't pay much heed to this odd statement, but the prophecy fulfills itself in a tragic way during the Trial of the Seven.

Episode 5 is both exhilarating and devastating in its treatment of conflict as spectacle, and Dunk's victory feels pyrrhic after the sudden death of Baelor Breakspear (Bertie Carvel). Daeron's prophecy comes true (figuratively speaking) with Baelor's demise.