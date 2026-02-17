The Orville Crew's Interstellar Mission Is So Vague For A Simple Reason

Seth MacFarlane's "The Orville" goes through a lot of changes over the seasons. The show grows from season 1's reasonably straightforward "Star Trek" pastiche into a truly interesting and personable sci-fi series in its own right as time goes by ... and will likely continue to do so, if we ever actually get "The Orville" season 4.

A lot of this is because it took MacFarlane an entire season to find out what "The Orville" should be. However, there's one aspect of the show that doesn't really change, no matter how much time goes by and how much the show evolves: The titular space ship's mission is never very clearly defined. Instead, The Orville's task is decidedly of the vague "fly around in space and complete missions of the week" variety.

As it turns out, this was completely by design. In an interview with Trek Movie, MacFarlane specifically noted that he saw no need to make the Orville's mission any more complex than simple exploration. This decision was made in order to keep things streamlined and allow for a wide variety of plots: