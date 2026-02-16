Demi Moore's Infamous '90s Box Office Bomb (That Roger Ebert Loved) Deserved A Better Fate

Throughout the 1980s, Hollywood believed Demi Moore was destined for stardom. But while she did star in some hits ("St. Elmo's Fire," "About Last Night"), the glamorous Brat Packer couldn't quite break through. This changed in 1990 when she co-starred with Patrick Swayze in the surprise blockbuster "Ghost." Suddenly, she was on the short list for numerous buzzy projects and, provided the movies were worthy of her talent, delivered. She strung together a trio of smashes with "A Few Good Men," "Indecent Proposal," and "Disclosure," survived the prestige debacle that was "The Scarlet Letter," and became the industry's highest paid female actor after pocketing $12.5 million for 1996's "Striptease." And that's when the bottom dropped out.

"Striptease" was considered a career killer, grossing $113 worldwide against a $50 million budget. The critics went hard at Moore, even though, in my opinion, she's terrific in the unjustly maligned (and very funny) comedy. Some reviewers accused Moore of having made a vanity project, which, when they made a point of mentioning her salary (as if she'd taken Columbia Pictures for a ride), felt horribly sexist. Nevertheless, there was no undoing the bad press. All Moore could do was move on to the next project.

Some directors might've been leery of casting Moore after that, but Ridley Scott has never had a single solitary f*** to give. And while he was considered one of the greatest filmmakers in the world, he'd hit a rough patch with "1492: Conquest of Paradise" and "White Squall." So, the two artists had something to prove when they collaborated on 1997's military action-drama "G.I. Jane." It didn't work critically (though Roger Ebert was a fan) and flopped at the box office, but as with "Striptease," that had little to nothing to do with the quality of Moore's work.