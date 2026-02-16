You're Not A George Lucas Fan If You Haven't Seen This '90s Crime Comedy

Scroll long enough through George Lucas' filmography, and you'll discover "Radioland Murders," a 1994 picture that he received executive producer, story, and second unit director credit on ... at which point you may ask, "What the heck is 'Radioland Murders'?" Well, believe it or not, this mostly forgotten '90s crime comedy is an essential piece to the puzzle that is the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" creator's fascinating (and sometimes just confounding) pop art.

To understand where "Radioland Murders" came from, you have to rewind the clock back to the 1970s. As explained in a 30-year retrospective published on Lucasfilm's website, the film was one of several that Lucas began developing following his 1973 breakout hit "American Graffiti" (a genuinely innovative movie that, never forget, Hollywood at large was convinced would bomb at the box office). And just as "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" were pastiches born from Lucas' enduring affection for the cinematic sci-fi and adventure serials he grew up watching (with "American Graffiti" likewise being a wistful tribute to his days as a rambunctious teenager), "Radioland Murders" was inspired by his fondness for another aspect of his youth: radio shows.

Being the busy bee that he was, however, the younger Lucas could never find the time to make it. Instead, "Radioland Murders" gathered dust for decades until he handed the reins to English filmmaker and comedian Mel Smith, then hot off his well-liked 1989 rom-com "The Tall Guy." Unfortunately, even appearances by the likes of Christopher Lloyd, Harvey Korman, Bobcat Goldthwait, and other comedic giants couldn't get audiences interested in the film (as evidenced by its $1.3 million box office gross). And yet, "Radioland Murders" might be the Charles Guiteau of historically significant flops. (That's a "Death by Lightning" joke, for those who're feeling confused right now.)