James Van Der Beek's Best Role Was On This Underrated ABC Sitcom

News broke on February 11, 2026 that James Van Der Beek, best known for "Dawson's Creek" and "Varsity Blues," tragically passed away at the too-young age of 48 due to complications from colorectal cancer. With the utmost due respect to Van Der Beek's wide body of work, I am not here to celebrate either of the projects I just mentioned. No — I am here to celebrate Van Der Beek's incisive, hysterical role as himself on the short-lived, underrated ABC comedy "Don't Trust the B**** in Apartment 23."

Created by future "Fresh Off the Boat" showrunner Nahnatchka Khan, "Don't Trust the B****" — often stylized as "Don't Trust the B" — only ran for two short seasons from 2012 to 2014 but boasted an all-star cast that included Krysten Ritter, Dreama Walker, Liza Lapira, Eric André (yes, that Eric André, playing a relatively toned-down guy for once), and, of course, Van Der Beek. The show ostensibly focused on June Colburn (Walker), a naïve Indiana native who agrees to share an apartment with the erratic Chloe (Ritter), the inhabitant of the titular Apartment 23. Before long, June learns that Chloe is an unhinged maniac who collects hefty rent deposits from women like June and then makes their lives so difficult that they move out of the apartment, leaving her financially comfortable until she finds her next victim. June, however, stands her ground — and she and Chloe become friends.

Van Der Beek, though, is an important part of the narrative ... because, again, he plays himself, and really commits to the proverbial bit. As Chloe's self-obsessed best friend who both loves and hates his connections to "Dawson's Creek," here's what you need to know about the role that just might be Van Der Beek's very best.