A Stranger Things Star Has A New Sci-Fi Movie Coming Out, And Nobody's Talking About It
Joe Keery is in an enviable place. He just wrapped up a run on one of the most popular TV shows of the modern era in the form of "Stranger Things," and he survived the proceedings to boot, as the "Stranger Things" finale avoided killing off any main characters. But now, the world is his oyster, so one might assume that all eyes would be fixed on whatever he's doing next. Well, it turns out, "next" is pretty much right now for the actor, seeing as he's got a new movie hitting theaters very, very soon. The problem? Nobody seems to be talking about it.
The movie in question is a sci-fi horror/comedy by the name of "Cold Storage." It's got a lot going for it, including the rest of the cast, which includes action star extraordinaire Liam Neeson ("Taken") and Georgina Campbell, who arguably played the best character in 2022's "Barbarian." It also hails from writer David Koepp ("Jurassic Park," "Mission: Impossible") and is based on his novel of the same name, with Jonny Campbell ("Alien Autopsy") sitting in the director's chair.
"Cold Storage" focuses on a highly contagious, mutating fungus that escapes a sealed facility. As a result, two of the facility's young employees (Keery and Campbell) have to team up with a grizzled bioterror operative (Neeson) to try and save humanity from extinction, all while the microorganism continues to spread and destroy everything in its path.
As of this writing, "Cold Storage" holds a perfectly decent 74% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to go with its impressive cast and noteworthy screenwriter. What's more, genre-blending horror movies like this can often do big business, all of which begs the question: Why does it seem like hardly anyone is aware this film is coming out?
Cold Storage is hitting theaters with very little support
Obviously, "Cold Storage" has been getting some press so far. Several websites have, in fact, covered its trailer and whatnot, but it's still not generating a lot of buzz in the lead up to its theatrical release. That, sad to say, doesn't bode well for the film's potential at the box office, though this was probably always designed to be more of a streaming/VOD play. All the same, "sci-fi horror/comedy starring 'Stranger Things' breakout Joe Keery" feels pretty marketable, especially since Keery's band Djo recently dethroned Taylor Swift with their number one song on Spotify, "End of Beginning.".
For one thing, while the precise budget hasn't been revealed, "Cold Storage" is a lower-budget affair, hailing from StudioCanal, which is by no means a major studio. It's also coming out at a bafflingly bad time stateside, as it's debuting in theaters against a wave of major, high-profile competition.
Leading the pack this upcoming weekend is Margot Robbie's "Wuthering Heights," which will bring the box office to life and is looking at a huge opening of at least $45 million. There's also the star-studded crime drama/thriller "Crime 101," the animated basketball flick "GOAT," and director Gore Verbinski's sci-fi movie "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die." All of those have overshadowed this film's presence in theaters.
Maybe "Cold Storage" would have garnered more mainstream attention on a less packed date. Either way, as it exists, it seems this one is fighting an uphill battle. It will almost certainly find more love on a streaming service down the line, but, upon its initial release, it's getting relatively little support.
"Cold Storage" hits theaters on February 13, 2026.