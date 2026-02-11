A Stranger Things Star Has A New Sci-Fi Movie Coming Out, And Nobody's Talking About It

Joe Keery is in an enviable place. He just wrapped up a run on one of the most popular TV shows of the modern era in the form of "Stranger Things," and he survived the proceedings to boot, as the "Stranger Things" finale avoided killing off any main characters. But now, the world is his oyster, so one might assume that all eyes would be fixed on whatever he's doing next. Well, it turns out, "next" is pretty much right now for the actor, seeing as he's got a new movie hitting theaters very, very soon. The problem? Nobody seems to be talking about it.

The movie in question is a sci-fi horror/comedy by the name of "Cold Storage." It's got a lot going for it, including the rest of the cast, which includes action star extraordinaire Liam Neeson ("Taken") and Georgina Campbell, who arguably played the best character in 2022's "Barbarian." It also hails from writer David Koepp ("Jurassic Park," "Mission: Impossible") and is based on his novel of the same name, with Jonny Campbell ("Alien Autopsy") sitting in the director's chair.

"Cold Storage" focuses on a highly contagious, mutating fungus that escapes a sealed facility. As a result, two of the facility's young employees (Keery and Campbell) have to team up with a grizzled bioterror operative (Neeson) to try and save humanity from extinction, all while the microorganism continues to spread and destroy everything in its path.

As of this writing, "Cold Storage" holds a perfectly decent 74% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to go with its impressive cast and noteworthy screenwriter. What's more, genre-blending horror movies like this can often do big business, all of which begs the question: Why does it seem like hardly anyone is aware this film is coming out?