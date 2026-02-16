Stanley Kubrick's Bizarre Demand Kept Steven Spielberg Up At Night During Their Sci-Fi Project

When Steven Spielberg accepted Stanley Kubrick's offer to direct what became "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," he didn't realize what he was signing up for. Not only would Kubrick pass away before the film's completion, he would also mandate that Spielberg keep a fax machine in his bedroom through which he'd communicate his ideas and concepts. Unsurprisingly, this caused some drama in the Spielberg house.

Though his films were monumental, Stanley Kubrick didn't actually make all that many. As his wife, Christiane, said during a British Film Institute interview following the director's death, "He didn't make very many films. He thought very long and hard and really worried and looked at billions of stories and rejected many and was quite sad that he couldn't make more." Of course, that meant that when the director passed away in 1999 he left behind multiple unrealized projects. In fact, Kubrick wrote three movies that were never released to the public.

But there was one project that Kubrick managed to get over the finish line from beyond the grave: "A.I. Artificial Intelligence." An adaptation of British author Brian Aldiss' story "Supertoys Last All Summer Long," the movie follows android David (Haley Joel Osment) who's programmed to love but finds himself cast out by humans and forced to find his own place in the world. The idea had been kicking around in Kubrick's mind since 1973 when he agreed to adapt the story for the big screen. But the director became distracted by all the other stories he wanted to tell, with Kubrick even using a less-than-honest trick to free up his schedule and make "The Shining" instead of "Supertoys." He remained distracted up until his death, and the Kubrickian version of the story never actually materialized. At least, the version with him as director never materialized.