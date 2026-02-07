Steven Spielberg Didn't Like A Stephen King Adaptation That's Now One Of His Favorites

Steven Spielberg became a legendary director in part by reminding everybody that it's okay to get lost in child-like wonder even after you're supposed to have grown up. As such, it's not surprising the man wasn't a fan of "The Shining" — a movie in which a small child endures untold traumas in a haunted hotel — when he first saw it. What is slightly surprising, however, is that the "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" director eventually came around to Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece and even claimed to have seen it 25 times.

Stephen King originally envisioned a totally different vibe for the film adaptation of his 1977 novel "The Shining." Had Spielberg been in charge, it seems he too would have gone in a different direction. In many ways, "The Shining" is an anti-Spielberg film. Instead of following a child who encounters some otherworldly entity which brings out his inner compassion, Kubrick's film features a child who encounters an otherworldly entity and endures a nightmarish sequence of events before narrowly escaping a painful death at the hands of his father. So, you can imagine Spielberg settling in for a viewing of the 1980 Stephen King adaptation and almost immediately asking to phone home.

In a 1999 interview, via Cinema Art, the director recalled how when he first watched the film, he was unimpressed, particularly with Jack Nicholson's performance as Jack Torrance. Evidently the director felt Nicholson was too over the top, which is true, but that was surely the point. The legendary star was delightfully unhinged as the mad writer possessed by the spirit of the Overlook, and his deranged performance was a representation of how deeply the character's mind had been corrupted. For Spielberg, however, it was all a bit much. Kubrick, on the other hand, was having none of that criticism.