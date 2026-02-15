5 Amazing '70s Movies You Didn't Know Were Remakes

Directed by William Friedkin (yes, the director of "The Exorcist") from a screenplay by Walon Green — which itself is based on Georges Arnaud's 1950 novel "The Wages of Fear," 1977's action flick "Sorcerer" is, in fact, a remake. (That's in addition to being an adaptation!) Still, Friedkin did apparently insist that "Sorcerer" is not a remake of the 1953 movie "Le Salaire de la peur" (which directly translates to "The Wages of Fear") directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot. Instead, Friedkin, according to an essay written for The Criterion Channel in 2025 by Justin Chang, "conceived his film as more readaptation than remake, and he meant to put his own mark on the material."

So what is "Sorcerer" about, and what differentiates it from "Le Salaire de la peur?" Both center around the same thing: specifically, four fugitive men tasked with a life-threatening mission to transport trucks filled with old, unstable dynamite for hundreds of miles. In Friedkin's version, the action primarily takes place in Latin America but also includes scenes set in multiple nations across a series of vignettes; Roy Scheider, Bruno Cremer, Francisco Rabal, and Amidou play the four central men.

Famously, "Sorcerer" had a deeply troubled production; as Chang's essay noted, remote filming locations meant that the crew kept coming down with a variety of illnesses, a river meant to be a setpiece dried up unexpectedly, and an entire village ran for their lives upon seeing Friedkin simply because they knew him as the guy who directed "The Exorcist." Whether or not Friedkin believes that "Sorcerer" is a remake, it's regarded as one ... and at the very least, this movie, which flopped critically and commercially when it came out in 1977, has gained new appreciation over the years.