Zac Efron And Aubrey Plaza's Forgotten Comedy Movie Is Finding A New Audience On Netflix

A comedy starring Zac Efron and Aubrey Plaza is finding new life nearly a decade after its initial release. The movie in question is "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," which featured a star-studded cast that additionally includes the likes of Anna Kendrick ("A Simple Favor") and Adam DeVine ("Workaholics"). After being more or less forgotten, it's now re-entered the chat thanks to streaming.

"Mike and Dave Need Wedding" dates has recently been trending on Netflix after being added to the service. As of this writing, it's sitting at number four on the streamer's charts, per FlixPatrol. It was directed by Jake Szymanski, who also helmed HBO's sports spoof "7 Days in Hell" starring "Game of Thrones" veteran Kit Harington. "Mike and Dave" was a run-of-the-mill, mid-budget studio comedy — the kind of thing we used to get several times a year in theaters with such regularity that it was easy for something like this to just sort of come and go, which is exactly what happened here.

The movie centers on hard-partying brothers Mike (Adam DeVine) and Dave (Zac Efron). In order to avoid embarrassing their family, they place an online ad to find respectable dates for their sister's Hawaiian wedding. A couple of down-on-their-luck ladies named Alice (Anna Kendrick) and Tatiana (Aubrey Plaza) spot the ad and decide to use the guys to score a free vacation to Hawaii. R-rated comedy hijinks ensue.

The film was released by 20th Century Fox several years before Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox in 2019. It was a few years before the Covid-19 pandemic would upend Hollywood as we know it and before streaming became the unquestioned dominant force in the industry, which is to say it was released into a very different media landscape.