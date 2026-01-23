Kit Harington's HBO Sports Spoof Is A Must-Watch For Industry And Game Of Thrones Fans

Odds are high that you've seen Kit Harington on "Game of Thrones," the show that made him famous as George R.R. Martin's conflicted, fur-swathed hero Jon Snow. Odds are not high, unfortunately, that you've seen Harington in his funniest and weirdest project as of this writing: the HBO sports spoof "7 Days in Hell."

For reasons I'll never fully understand, Harington's turn in "7 Days in Hell" flew largely under the radar, even though this brief, ridiculous, and outright hilarious movie was made while Harington was starring on "Game of Thrones." (In 2015, to be precise.) This short little mockumentary, directed by Jake Szymanski ("Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," "Jury Duty") and written by Murray Miller ("King of the Hill," "Girls"), is actually based on a real tennis match ... which is sort of hard to believe if you've seen this movie. Still, it's true: The idea for "7 Days in Hell" is directly inspired by a legendary tennis showdown between American player John Isner and French player Nicolas Mahut in 2010, which lasted for 11 hours and five minutes. As you might have guessed from the title alone, "7 Days in Hell" showcases a tennis match that lasts a week, if that makes this mockumentary's absurd heightening quite clear.

In 2015, Harington's co-lead Andy Samberg spoke to Grantland about the film and how it came about. As he recalled, he and Miller were kicking around ideas and came up with something. "When the Isner-Mahut match happened a few years back, we were joking about how our movie should be about a match that never ends at Wimbledon, because they have that rule, you know, that you have to win by two," Samberg explained. "So, theoretically a match there could go for eternity." That is almost precisely what happens.