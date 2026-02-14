A Kick-Ass Spin-Off Featuring Chris Hemsworth Was Filmed But Never Released

Matthew Vaughn's crass, violent superhero flick "Kick-Ass," released in the spring of 2010, was based on a series of successful and equally violent comics by Mark Millar and John Romita, Jr. "Kick-Ass" received a lot of attention for how violent it was, and for its weirdly irresponsible moral code. Anthony Lane, the critic for the New Yorker, found "Kick-Ass" to be abhorrent. Lane wrote that the flick's flippant sense of irony was used to hide its weirdly tacit approval of grooming children into a life of violence. Roger Ebert called the movie "morally reprehensible."

"Kick-Ass" is about a teenager named Dave (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who decides to become a superhero for real. He suffers nerve damage after he is severely beaten, and the film treats his reduced sense of touch as a superpower. Meanwhile, Chloë Grace Moretz plays Hit-Girl, a murderous 11-year-old who is being trained into a miasma of vigilante violence by her father, played by Nicolas Cage.

"Kick-Ass" attracted many audience members, earning it $96.2 million on its $30 million budget. It came right as superheroes were beginning to dominate the global box office in earnest, and could be seen as an adolescent antidote to Batman or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel, "Kick-Ass 2," was written and directed by Jeff Wadlow ("Cry_Wolf"), and it was not as well-received. Most critics lambasted it, and it only made $60.8 million. The lower receipts and the toxic critical reaction were enough to keep "Kick-Ass" off the big screen after that.

Or did it? Matthew Vaughn, still seeing potential in the "Kick-Ass" universe, actually made a third movie set in the same universe called "Stuntnuts: The Movie." It's finished. So is its sequel, "Stuntnuts Does School Fight." But the films remain unreleased.