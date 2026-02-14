A Kick-Ass Spin-Off Featuring Chris Hemsworth Was Filmed But Never Released
Matthew Vaughn's crass, violent superhero flick "Kick-Ass," released in the spring of 2010, was based on a series of successful and equally violent comics by Mark Millar and John Romita, Jr. "Kick-Ass" received a lot of attention for how violent it was, and for its weirdly irresponsible moral code. Anthony Lane, the critic for the New Yorker, found "Kick-Ass" to be abhorrent. Lane wrote that the flick's flippant sense of irony was used to hide its weirdly tacit approval of grooming children into a life of violence. Roger Ebert called the movie "morally reprehensible."
"Kick-Ass" is about a teenager named Dave (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who decides to become a superhero for real. He suffers nerve damage after he is severely beaten, and the film treats his reduced sense of touch as a superpower. Meanwhile, Chloë Grace Moretz plays Hit-Girl, a murderous 11-year-old who is being trained into a miasma of vigilante violence by her father, played by Nicolas Cage.
"Kick-Ass" attracted many audience members, earning it $96.2 million on its $30 million budget. It came right as superheroes were beginning to dominate the global box office in earnest, and could be seen as an adolescent antidote to Batman or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel, "Kick-Ass 2," was written and directed by Jeff Wadlow ("Cry_Wolf"), and it was not as well-received. Most critics lambasted it, and it only made $60.8 million. The lower receipts and the toxic critical reaction were enough to keep "Kick-Ass" off the big screen after that.
Or did it? Matthew Vaughn, still seeing potential in the "Kick-Ass" universe, actually made a third movie set in the same universe called "Stuntnuts: The Movie." It's finished. So is its sequel, "Stuntnuts Does School Fight." But the films remain unreleased.
There are two Kick-Ass sequels that haven't been released
The details here can be confusing, so follow me closely. In January of 2024, Matthew Vaughn announced in an interview with Collider that he was indeed working on a third "Kick-Ass" movie, but that it won't be a direct sequel to "Kick-Ass 2." Instead, Vaughn was planning a trilogy of related movies. By his description, the titles were as follows:
"The trilogy will be 'School Fight,' [then] this movie — let's call it 'Vram' for the time being — and then [the reboot version of] 'Kick-Ass,' and they're all connected."
In the same interview, Vaughn said he was already halfway done writing the script for the new "Kick-Ass," and he confirmed that Damien Walters had directed "School Fight," which is already finished. Vaughn had to re-confirm that "School Fight" was done because it had been two-and-a-half years, and it still hadn't seen the light of day.
A month later, Variety announced that Vaughn was working on a movie called "The Stuntman," which was the intended second part of the trilogy; the title "Vram" had been dropped. The third film, as far as anyone knew, was still going to be called "Kick-Ass."
In September of 2024, Deadline announced more details. Firstly, "School Fight" had changed its name to "Stuntnuts: The Movie," and secondly, it had picked up appearances by two major names: Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell.
Stuntnuts: The Movie and Stuntnuts Does School Fight are finished, but haven't been released
As the "Stuntnuts: The Movie" title implies, the story will involve the fate and adventures of actual stunt performers. Bobby Holland Hanton, Greg Townley, Paul Lowe, and Haruka Oshima star as "a group of athletes who set out to raise funds so that the gym where they all trained can stay open," and Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell play themselves. Director Damien Walters was a former gymnast and stunt performer himself, so they seem to have found the right man for the job.
Deadline also noted that the second film, previously called "The Stuntman," was also complete, and that its title was changed to "Stuntnuts Does School Fight." Another follow-up movie was to be called "Stuntnuts Does Shiver" and star John Cena and Benson Boone. These are all still set in the same universe as "Kick-Ass."
However, there was one last change. According to a Screen Daily article in November of 2025, the third film had also undergone yet another title change: Filming is intended to begin in 2026 not on "Stuntnuts Does Shiver," but instead on what is now called "Stuntnuts: Clash of the Nuts."
The question we can't answer, however, is why neither "Stuntnuts: The Movie" or "Stuntnuts Does School Fight" has been released yet. Vaughn hasn't put forth any concrete release schedule, and as of early 2026, the films still haven't premiered anywhere in the world. Time will tell if they make it to the public.