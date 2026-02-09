Is Landman Star Sam Elliott Joining The Star Wars Universe?

Let's not dance around it: "The Mandalorian and Grogu" trailer might be the worst "Star Wars" spot we've ever seen. It only features Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu riding a cart pulled by a pair of tauntauns in a snowy landscape that might well be Hoth — the iconic winter planet from "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back."

However, there's one particular aspect of the trailer that does seem pretty interesting, and it has nothing to do with what we see on the screen. The trailer's voiceover waxes poetic about paths, journeys, and bonds. It also sounds for all the world like none other than "Landman" star Sam Elliott.

While Elliott's role in the movie hasn't been officially confirmed, many fans remain convinced that he's behind the voiceover. "Sam Elliott and Tauntauns. Brilliant marketing for The Mandalorian and Grogu," user @diservations wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. "Was that Sam Elliott narrating the Mandalorian?" @aristein wondered. User @TaimurODar summarized the thoughts of many: "Did not have Sam Elliott narrating MANDALORIAN & GROGU commercial on my #SuperBowl bingo card."