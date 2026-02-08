Supergirl Super Bowl Trailer Reveals Baby Krypto And It's Adorable
"Guardians of the Galaxy" gave us Baby Groot. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" gave us baby Rocket Raccoon. Now, Marvel director turned DC Universe producer James Gunn is back to steal hearts with another adorable baby animal. To celebrate the Super Bowl-adjacent Puppy Bowl, Warner Bros. dropped a special mini-trailer for upcoming superhero flick "Supergirl" that reveals Krypto the Superdog during his puppy years.
Krypto made his big-screen debut in last year's "Superman," but the Man of Steel was merely dog-sitting. Supergirl (Milly Alcock) showed up to collect Krypto at the end of the movie, and "Supergirl" will show the story of how they first met on Krypton. It looks like he started out his life as a true underdog, living off scraps on the streets, before being taken in by Kara Zor-El. Check out the Super Bowl spot above, but brace for extreme cuteness.
Krypto is the unofficial mascot of the DC Universe
"Supergirl" continues the launch of the freshly-revamped DC Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran serving as co-CEOs of DC Studios and architects of the franchise, across both movies and TV. Gunn wrote and directed "Superman" but stepped back into a producer-only role for "Supergirl," which was written by Ana Nogueira and directed by Craig Gillespie. Gunn told Rolling Stone last year that he "was really involved at the script stage" but spent "very little" time on set during the actual filming, since he was busy getting "Superman" ready for the big screen.
That film proved to be a successful launching pad, grossing $616.8 million at the box office and garnering widespread praise from critics and fans alike. Now, the torch is being passed to "Supergirl" to keep the momentum going. It's a lot of pressure, which is why it's fortunate that Supergirl will have her best friend Krypto at her side during this adventure.
...Or will she? Those shots of Kara crying next to a very unwell-looking Krypto are pretty ominous.
"Supergirl" arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.