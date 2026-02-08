Supergirl Super Bowl Trailer Reveals Baby Krypto And It's Adorable

"Supergirl" continues the launch of the freshly-revamped DC Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran serving as co-CEOs of DC Studios and architects of the franchise, across both movies and TV. Gunn wrote and directed "Superman" but stepped back into a producer-only role for "Supergirl," which was written by Ana Nogueira and directed by Craig Gillespie. Gunn told Rolling Stone last year that he "was really involved at the script stage" but spent "very little" time on set during the actual filming, since he was busy getting "Superman" ready for the big screen.

That film proved to be a successful launching pad, grossing $616.8 million at the box office and garnering widespread praise from critics and fans alike. Now, the torch is being passed to "Supergirl" to keep the momentum going. It's a lot of pressure, which is why it's fortunate that Supergirl will have her best friend Krypto at her side during this adventure.

...Or will she? Those shots of Kara crying next to a very unwell-looking Krypto are pretty ominous.

"Supergirl" arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.