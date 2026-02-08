Before Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights, Stream Laurence Olivier's 1939 Version For Free

William Wyler's 1939 adaptation of Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights" can openly claim use of the adjective "sweeping." It's a sweeping romance, buoyed largely by Laurence Olivier's performance as the handsome, sweaty, belligerent stableboy Heathcliff. One can really sense the romantic angst in the film as Heathcliff constantly tries to connect with his beloved Catherine (Merle Oberon) and how angry he becomes when he is spurned. (Mirroring his character, Laurence Olivier wasn't very polite on set.)

"Wuthering Heights" chronicles the stalled romance between Heathcliff and Catherine and how notions of class interfered in their potential relationship. Heathcliff was raised alongside Cathy but was never accepted by Cathy's angry brother, Hindley (played by Hugh Williams in the 1939 film). Heathcliff and Cathy have a youthful romance and sweep through the moors with big feelings in their hearts. Cathy, however, marries a richer man named Edgar (David Niven), rejecting Heathcliff because she believes that marrying a stableboy would "degrade" her. Heathcliff becomes rich as a matter of wooing her back, but she still spurns him.

Many film adaptations of "Wuthering Heights," including Wyler's version, omit the second half of Brontë's novel, which involves Cathy's daughter and Heathcliff's son falling in love, intergenerationally patching up a romantic injustice. Wyler's film instead ends with the ghosts of the dead Heathcliff and the dead Cathy haunting the moors where they once enjoyed their most intense love.

Olivier is marvelous, perhaps standing as the gold standard for all Heathcliffs to come after him. The film is currently available for free on YouTube. Here's why you should watch it before Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" hits theaters on February 13, 2026.