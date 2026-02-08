How Many People Live On Star Trek: The Next Generation's USS Enterprise?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the history of science fiction, few ships can rival the U.S.S. Enterprise. While there have been many versions of the Enterprise throughout "Star Trek" history, the ship is instantly recognizable, even by those who aren't necessarily big fans of the franchise. The whole premise of "Star Trek," very basically, involves exploring space on long missions. That requires a lot of people and, therefore, a lot of space. So, just how many people live on the Enterprise? In the case of the version of the ship featured on the much-beloved "Star Trek: The Next Generation," a lot.

In the book "Star Trek: The Next Generation 365," it's revealed that the writers' guide for the series contained a wealth of information about the Enterprise itself — more specifically, the Enterprise NCC 1701-D, which is the fifth ship in Starfleet history to carry that name. The guide explained that it was roughly twice the length of the original, with eight times as much interior space. That meant more people could live in it ... more than 1,000, to be exact. To quote "The Next Generation 365" directly:

"The starship is designed to be home (home in a very literal sense) to 1,012 persons. Gone is the metallic sterility of the original ship, the reason being that the last century or so has seen a form of technological progress which 24th-century poets call 'Technology Unchained' — which means that technical improvement has gone beyond developing things which are smaller, or faster, or more powerful, and is now very much centered on improving the quality of life."

Real-life scientists believe that the Enterprise design is accurate for warp speed travel, interestingly enough. That's all the more impressive when you consider that the vessel houses more people than a large apartment building.