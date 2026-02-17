George Takei Tricked A Star Trek Director Into Thinking Sulu Was Going To Blow Up The Enterprise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise, as it was seen on the original 1966 run of "Star Trek," Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) was most often seen seated at the Conn station, where he piloted the ship. Sulu was rarely the centerpiece of "Star Trek" episodes — he lamented that Sulu never got a family, for example, while most main stories were handed to Captain Kirk (William Shatner, with whom Takei has infamously feuded) – but he was often in frame, pressing buttons and flipping switches with a determined look on his face.

For many Trekkies, Takei, while not credited in the opening credits of "Star Trek," was nonetheless an indispensable member of the show's ensemble. He was always present, and his piloting skills were always needed. Takei managed to infuse Sulu with a lot of character, and there are a lot of subtle but noticeable elements to Takei's performance. He gave great side-eye, and projected a certain degree of personality. When he finally did have action scenes, the character was only that much more enriched.

Also, Takei, to lend his role a note of verisimilitude, invented a system of how the buttons in front of him worked. He internally decided that some buttons on his station correlated to certain actions on the bridge, and he would always press the same buttons if given an order to, say, take the Enterprise to warp. Takei's system, though, once had him butting heads with one of the weekly episodic directors. In the book "Star Trek: The Oral History: The Original Cast," Takei related a story of how he had to explain to the director that he couldn't push certain buttons for a shot the director wanted. The button the director wanted him to push, according to Takei, was a self-destruct button.