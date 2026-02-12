The Biggest Sci-Fi Movie Of 1996 Caused A Country To Panic Over An Alien Invasion

"Independence Day" was a major hit when it was released back in 1996, part of which was down to the innovative marketing campaign that accompanied its arrival. At one point, however, that marketing campaign caused a brief panic. In an echo of what occurred after Orson Welles' 1938 "War of the Worlds" broadcast, trailers for the film made to look like breaking news convinced Spanish viewers that an actual alien invasion had begun.

On October 30, 1938 Orson Welles announced the invasion of Earth by extra-terrestrial creatures. That is, he and his Mercury Theatre repertory company broadcast their radio adaptation of H.G. Wells' 1898 novel "War of the Worlds." It began with fictionalized news flashes that convinced many listeners Martians had actually arrived on our home planet. At least, that's what newspapers reported the next day, though how widespread the actual "panic" was remains disputed.

Since then, there have been several similar events that actually did prompt genuine concern, like when an '80s TV movie about atom bombs terrified the public into believing nuclear annihilation was imminent. Flash forward almost 60 years from Welles' broadcast, and a similar event occurred when 20th Century Fox, as it was known prior to the Disney Fox merger that was completed in 2019, released Roland Emmerich's "Independence Day." This time, however, it was Spanish audiences who became convinced that aliens had made contact.