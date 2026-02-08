What To Watch On Super Bowl Sunday Instead Of Football (February 8, 2026)

Okay, walk with me here: If you want to watch stuff that's tangentially related to football on Super Bowl Sunday, I'm going to ask you to watch one (1) episode of a great comedy series followed by, well, as many episodes as you like of a famous drama that's mostly about football. First, start off the festivities with "Brain Scramblies," one of the very best episodes of the vampire comedy "What We Do in the Shadows." In this half-hour episode from the FX show's second season, Staten Island vampires Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) are baffled when their unassuming neighbor invites them to a Super Bowl party. That confusion turns to excitement, though, when they "figure out" that it's pronounced "Superb Owl" and is a gathering to celebrate one particular owl. ("That's the owl's egg," Nandor intones, pointing to the football on the invitation.)

After "Brain Scramblies" (which is streaming on Hulu), switch over to "Friday Night Lights," which you can find on Amazon Prime Video. If you, like me, barely know what football's whole deal is but love interpersonal drama in a small town, this show is perfect for you, since it centers around a fictional high school team in Texas named the Dillon Panthers. Plus, the cast is incredible: It's led by Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler and provided breakthrough roles for performers like Jesse Plemons, Michael B. Jordan, and Zach Gilford. Order some nachos and wings, crack a beer, and settle in for some fake football — and some love triangles.

Otherwise, the Super Bowl airs on Peacock and NBC on Sunday, February 8, with kick-off at 6:30 P.M.