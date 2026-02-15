John And Joan Cusack Were Originally Slated For Two Major Breakfast Club Roles

Sibling actors John and Joan Cusack have starred in a number of films together, going all the way back to their teen years in the early 1980s. The quirky duo are great in all kinds of comedies, having gotten a career boost with small side parts in the 1983 movie "Class" and then the 1984 John Hughes film "Sixteen Candles." In fact, it was the latter movie that almost landed them leading roles in another '80s Hughes classic: "The Breakfast Club."

During a 40th anniversary retrospective of the movie at C2E2 in Chicago in 2025 (via People), "The Breakfast Club" star Molly Ringwald revealed that John and Joan Cusack were originally in contention to co-star as "bad boy" Bender and "weird girl" Allison, respectively. Those characters were ultimately brought to life by Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy, but it's absolutely wild to imagine the Cusack siblings as major members of the Brat Pack.

"The Breakfast Club" itself is a quintessential 1980s high school film with some stellar performances and a pretty perfect cast, and while John and Joan Cusack are both great actors, they almost certainly would have brought a very different energy to those roles.