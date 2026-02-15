One Of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Guiding Forces Hated Working On The Next Generation

Writer and producer Ira Steven Behr began his professional screen career writing for little-remembered shows of the 1980s. He penned an episode of the series "Jessica Novak," and an episode of the Western series "Bret Maverick," a short-lived continuation of the 1957 series "Maverick." In 1984, Behr hit his career stride with "Fame," a series for which he wrote 13 episodes, and produced 23. By 1989, Behr had accrued enough experience to attract the attention of the higher-ups at "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and he was brought on as a producer. During his tenure as a producer on "Next Generation," Behr also wrote two episodes.

Behr only stayed on "NextGen" for the show's third season, however. He received his last producing credit for the first part of "The Best of Both Worlds," which aired on June 18, 1990. He would only come back one additional time, to write the episode "QPid" in 1991. Behr left the show because — and he has been very explicit about this — he didn't like the structures put on the writing staff. He felt that there were too many rules and regulations.

According to a 2011 interview with StarTrek.com, Behr became good friends with fellow "NextGen" producer Michael Piller, and it was Piller who felt that Behr was a good match for "Star Trek." Behr was eventually brought on to serve as a producer and then showrunner for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Behr was responsible for several major story arcs on "Deep Space Nine," and really changed the direction of the series.

It was in that same interview that Behr noted how "NextGen" was a stiff, difficult workplace where he was being constantly micromanaged. He didn't like it there one bit.