Cary Grant And Alfred Hitchcock's Intense Thriller On Paramount+ Is The Perfect '50s Throwback

If you were to think of an Alfred Hitchcock thriller in which Cary Grant finds himself at the center of a mystery after having experienced a case of mistaken identity, you'd probably think of "North by Northwest." But while 1955's "To Catch a Thief" might be a lesser known entry in the Hitchcock oeuvre, it's every bit as worthy of your attention as Grant and Hitch's 1959 collaboration. If you happen to have overlooked this lesser-known Hitchcock thriller, it's available to stream right now on Paramount+.

One of Alfred Hitchcock's best films, "To Catch a Thief" is the last of three collaborations between the director and Grace Kelly and the third of four with Grant. It came in the wake of 1954's "Rear Window" and was a decidedly less tense affair than that seminal thriller. But while "North by Northwest" and even 1946's "Notorious" might typically garner more praise in conversations about the Grant/Hitchcock collabs, as one of several underrated Hitchcock movies worth watching, "To Catch a Thief" deserves just as much attention.

The romantic thriller was an adaptation of David Dodge's 1952 novel of the same name and starred Grant as a former jewel thief who finds himself the object of suspicion in the wake of several robberies. Kelly plays his love interest and the pair's chemistry is undeniable in a film that, with its visual splendor, seems to be celebrating the coming together of these two iconic Hitchcock collaborators.