Jessica Biel's Surprising Archery Skills Cost A Marvel Movie An Extra $300,000
2004's "Blade: Trinity," written and directed by David S. Goyer, has become almost legendary over the years — not for its content, mind you, but for having one of the most chaotic sets this side of "Apocalypse Now." "Blade: Trinity" was the third movie in the "Blade" franchise and the first with Goyer at the helm, though he penned the screenplays for all three. Unfortunately, disagreements between Goyer and star Wesley Snipes lead to the actor refusing to film most of his scenes, which meant that the movie was an absolute mess to produce. And while some fans love that mess (myself included), most critics weren't too keen on the third "Blade" flick. Audiences, for their part, were also pretty mixed, though the film ultimately performed OK at the box office. The movie's insurance company likely wasn't happy with the production, though, because several very expensive cameras were destroyed over the course of filming.
In a behind-the-scenes look at the film's production, Goyer shared that the movie's cast and crew destroyed multiple cameras while making "Blade: Trinity." In one particular case, co-star Jessica Biel was meant to fire an arrow at a camera, which was protected entirely by plexiglass ... save for about two square inches of the lens. Sure enough, Biel fired a perfect bullseye and hit the sole exposed spot, which is admittedly pretty cool and shows just how much work she put into playing the vampire hunter Abigail Whistler in the movie. Nevertheless, she wound up turning the camera (which cost a whopping $300,000) into nothing more than an archery target.
Jessica Biel's archery skills on Blade: Trinity were next-level
"Blade: Trinity" was sort of a backdoor possibility for a potential "Nightstalkers" spin-off movie or film series about a vampire-hunting team that would've included characters like Hannibal King (Ryan Reynolds), Abigail Whistler (Jessica Biel), and more, and the Nightstalkers casting in the movie was honestly quite great. Reynolds was clearly trying out his first run at what became his Deadpool schtick, Patton Oswalt was a lot of fun as the team's weapons guy, and Biel was a compelling strong-but-silent type, mirroring Blade's (Wesley Snipes) own stoicism a bit. And while "Blade: Trinity" was a seriously troubled project (something Snipes' cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine" later riffed on), it also seems like most of its cast had some fun working together, and that translated to the screen just as much as the messiness. Everyone really put their all into their roles, even if some of them weren't on the same page (or were communicating via Post-Its).
It's a shame that we didn't get to see more of the Nightstalkers, especially since Biel would have been a blast to watch as Abigail again and again. Just have her shoot away from the cameras, should there ever be a next time.