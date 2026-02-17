This Awful Live-Action Superhero Series Isn't Tied To X-Men, Despite A Misleading Title

Marvel Comics first published the title "Mutant X" in 1998, and it had a novel premise. Thanks to an explosion involving a time machine, Havok — from "X-Factor" comics — found his soul inexplicably shunted into a parallel universe and into the body of one of his parallel selves. Havok initially wants to return to his native dimension, but ultimately decides to stay and take command of The Six, a superhero group consisting of parallel versions of his old teammates or other notable Marvel characters. Storm is there, but she is now Bloodstorm. Beast is there, but he is now Brute, etc.

"Mutant X" wasn't meant to run as long as it did, but after it became such a huge hit, its initial 12-issue run was extended. This extension was announced in the letters column of "Mutant X" #12.

"Mutant X" was adapted into a live-action TV series in 2001. The "Mutant X" TV series was released by Marvel and created by Avi Arad, the Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment at the time.

Actually, that last paragraph isn't entirely true. While there was a 2001 live-action superhero TV series called "Mutant X," and it was released by Marvel and overseen by Avi Arad, it technically wasn't an adaptation of the "Mutant X" comics. The TV series was created with a license from Marvel, but has no similarities to the comic whatsoever. None of the characters are the same, and there are no explicit allusions to the X-Men. There are superpowered mutants in "Mutant X," of course, but they are the result of artificial genetic tinkering, and not natural mutants like in the X-Men comics.