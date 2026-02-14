J. J. Abrams' Canceled Spy TV Show Is Nearly Impossible To Watch Today

J.J. Abrams is one of the most successful television creators/producers of his generation, but he doesn't always connect with viewers. Take, for instance, 2010's "Undercovers," a light, fizzy, action-packed spy series that boasted two wildly appealing leads in Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Boris Kodjoe. They played married CIA agents Samantha and Steven Bloom, who've left the agency to open a catering business. When they're pulled back into the spy biz to tackle assignments deemed too dangerous or complex for regular agents, they find themselves learning new things about each other's pasts (which they've sworn to never discuss).

This is hardly a novel premise, but Abrams, who created "Undercovers" with Josh Reims, was on a television winning streak at the time via "Felicity," "Alias," the hugely influential "Lost" and "Fringe." Everyone just assumed this would be a success, too.

"Undercovers" wound up getting canceled two months into its first season due to middling reviews and low ratings, and is currently unavailable to stream anywhere. Had critics dug the series (which holds a 39% Tomatometer rating at Rotten Tomatoes), NBC might've given it time to find its footing (like they did with "Parks and Recreation"). While some reviewers thought the show had promise, most were turned off by the low-stakes nature of the Blooms' missions, as well as the strained rom-com elements.

How did Abrams take his first major TV failure?