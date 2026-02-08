Tupac Shakur's Acting Debut Was In An Infamous Chevy Chase Box Office Bomb

In 1991, Dan Aykroyd made his directorial debut with "Nothing but Trouble," a curious horror comedy that was light on laughs and a little too heavy on horror. But it was notable for featuring rap group Digital Underground, who at the time counted Tupac Shakur as a member. In fact, the legendary rapper, who also went on to forge a successful acting career, made his screen debut in "Nothing but Trouble."

Part of Shakur's enduring appeal has to do with the fact he was flawed and contradictory. The same man who proudly declared that his .44 Magnum would ensure his enemies' children "don't grow" was also the man who gave us "Brenda's Got A Baby," one of the most striking socially conscious Hip Hop tracks ever penned. Throughout his career, Shakur oscillated between tough guy bluster and disarming compassion until his murder in 1996, and fans of the rapper have been compelled by this paradox since he came to prominence in the early '90s.

That emergence was, itself, as fascinatingly incongruous as the rest of his career. The young rapper debuted in 1991 as part of Digital Underground, announcing his arrival alongside Shock G and Money B in "Same Song." Though he'd recorded music with his crew, Strictly Dope, prior to joining Digital Underground, "Same Song" was the first major release to feature him as an artist. What's more, it indirectly kicked off his acting career when it landed him a brief appearance in "Nothing but Trouble." Yes, the originator of the Thug Life ethos made his screen debut in a comedy horror which prompted Roger Ebert — who that same year also walked out of an Oscar-winning movie — to remark, "I have nothing but sympathy for all of the actors and even more sympathy for the audience."